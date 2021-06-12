Restrictions loosen for outdoor sports and activities, in Step One of Roadmap to Reopen

Outdoor sport enthusiasts are rejoicing this weekend as Ontario enters Step One of the Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Saturday at North London Athletic Fields, many athletes still played two on two sports unaware of the new number allowances.

The number of people allowed to participate in outdoor activities doubled on Friday, from five to ten people.

“I am looking forward to that, being able to help more kids,” says fitness trainer and owner of Barks training centre, Blake McConnell-Barker.

McConnell-Barker trained four athletes outside in a field on Saturday afternoon.

“It feels good to be out with my friends getting some work in,” says Logan Grimbleby, fitness class participant.

Allowing more people to participate at once can be good for clients and for business.

“Obviously it helps being able to have more kids, but I do it because I love doing it, but definitely revenue wise, it will help,” says McConnell-Barker.

Along with outdoor sports and activities, having restrictions loosened, campgrounds could once again welcome overnight visitors as of Friday.

For weeks they have been allowed to open, but only for day passes.

“Just happy the park is open and we can have weekends again,” says camper Kendra Mrakich.

Ricardo Machebo enjoyed some spring cleaning, prepping his trailer for an extended weekend stay.

“I can’t even imagine not being able to be here, this is my getaway,” Machebo says. “You wait all winter to come here right, it is my little oasis.”