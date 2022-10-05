Restrictions on single-use plastic items, plastic bag ban coming to Edmonton in 2023

Edmonton restaurants will not be allowed to serve food in styrofoam containers and plastic shopping bags will be banned starting July 1, 2023.

City councillors gave final approval to the rules Tuesday by approving a new single-use items bylaw with 11 of 13 votes in favour. First reading of the bylaw passed in July.

"The will of the people has been extremely and 100 per cent clear that they want to see environmental action from their governments across the board. And so we are fulfilling that mandate," said Coun. Aaron Paquette who spoke in favour of the bylaw Tuesday.

Plastic utensils and condiment packages will also be restricted unless a customer requests them, and restaurants will have to serve dine-in drinks in reusable cups. Restaurants will also be forced to fill customer-owned to-go cups, but single-use cups and other cardboard packaging will still be allowed.

"This is an exciting first step, but it is only a first step. We have a long way to go as we work on our commitment on the climate emergency," Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said Wednesday.

"Is this the one-stop bylaw for our city? I don't believe it is. Bylaws are drafted and they can be redrafted. And as our community begins to learn, grow and improve their behaviour, we're going to hopefully get to a place where we can start to put more restrictive and binding requirements," added waste services branch manager Denis Jubinville.

The city is working to develop a grant program to help businesses and charities with transition costs, Jubinville said.

Stores will have to charge a $0.15 fee on new paper bags and a $1 fee for reusable bags, rates that will increase in 2024.

The rule changes are no problem for the Italian Centre Shop. It already charges for bags, which its president says saves more than a million plastic items a year. Her stores are also shifting from plastic to biodegradable bags.

"I think that everybody really realizes that this is the way to go, that this is a good thing for everybody, and what’s good for the environment is good for everybody," Teresa Spinelli told CTV News Edmonton.

Violations of the bylaw could amount to fines of at least $500, with penalties doubling for subsequent offences.

Exemptions on styrofoam are built into the bylaw, including for charitable organizations, health-care facilities and the packaging of uncooked meats.

Night clubs, casinos, sports venues, and festivals will still be allowed to use disposable cups and dishes, because the bylaw states requiring reusable items in those scenarios is either unreasonable or a potential safety concern.

Edmontonians discard an estimated 450 million single-use items such as shopping bags, takeout containers, cups, utensils and straws every year, a city report states.

"While it doesn’t have everything that we’ve advocated for, what it is, is a tailored, well thought out and reasonable bylaw. Most importantly we believe it will have a real and substantial impact on the reduction of waste in Edmonton," said Sean Stepchuk with Waste Free Edmonton.

Federal restrictions on single-use items are set to take effect on Dec. 20, 2023, at which time the city's bylaw may be amended to comply.

Councillors Karen Principe and Jennifer Rice voted against the bylaw.

"I have a healthcare background, and I can tell you hepatitis is a very viral virus, and that is a concern of mine," Principe said.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson