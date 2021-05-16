Restrictions relaxed in Gatineau after 45 days and Ottawa provides financial fuel for a Porsche dealership: Five stories to watch this week

Ottawa begins to vaccinate the second half of eligible residents with the COVID-19 vaccine, restrictions ease in Gatineau after a six-week lockdown and the city looks to fuel a new luxury car dealership in Vanier.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.

With 50 per cent of eligible Ottawa residents receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the eligibility expands this week to a new group of people able to book an appointment to receive the shot.

On Sunday, the city of Ottawa announced the city surpassed a "significant milestone" in the vaccination campaign, with 50 per cent of residents 18 and older receiving their first dose.

Ottawa Public Health said 431,676 Ottawa residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of 11 p.m. Saturday.

This week, eligibility to book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment expands to residents 30 and older.

Currently, the following age groups are eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine in the city of Ottawa:

Adults 40 years of age and older

Adults 18 years of age and older living in "hot spot" postal codes K1T, K1V and K2V

Adults 18 years of age and older living in high priority neighbourhoods

Adults 18 years of age and older at participating pharmacies

People with highest, high-risk or at-risk health conditions

Group 1 and 2 of essential workers who cannot work from home

QUEBEC EASES COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS IN GATINEAU AND THE OUTAOUAIS

The Quebec government is easing COVID-19 restrictions in Gatineau and western Quebec this week, allowing some non-essential businesses to open for the first time in six weeks.

Premier Francois Legault says the special emergency measures for Gatineau, Pontiac and the MRC des Collines will be lifted Monday. The special emergency measures were implemented on April 1 as COVID-19 cases increased in the region.

The nightly curfew will now begin at 9:30 p.m. instead of 8 a.m., and boutiques, stores and personal and esthetic care services will be allowed to reopen. High schools will also be allowed to reopen for in-person learning.

Restaurants and bars are only allowed to open for takeout and delivery orders.

The finance and economic development committee will vote Tuesday on a proposal to give a $2.9 million grant for a luxury car dealership in Vanier.

Mrak Holdings Inc., a.k.a. Mark Motors, is proposing to build a Porsche dealership at the corner of Montreal Road and St. Laurent Boulevard.

Staff recommend councillors approve a $2.9 million grant under the Community Improvement Plan Grant, which is aimed at stimulating business along Montreal Road.

The grant would be administered over 10 years, with staff saying it will be recouped by a massive increase in property taxes at the site.

LRT CONSTRUCTION UPDATE

The finance and economic development committee will also receive an update Tuesday on construction of the extended Confederation Line and the Trillium Line.

Stage 2 of the LRT construction includes extending the Confederation Line to Tenth Line Road and Moodie Drive, while the Trillium Line will run from Bayview Station to Riverside South.

In March, staff told the committee construction on the Trillium Line will be delayed 40 days due to COVID-19.

Ottawa's Director of Rail Construction Program Michael Morgan said the city is closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic in relation to construction.

"In addition to monitoring the local construction impacts, staff are working with Rideau Transit Group to monitor potential impacts on the Alstom manufacturing facility in Brampton, Ontario and are working with TransitNEXT to monitor potential impacts on the Stadler manufacturing facility in Bussnang, Switzerland," said the memo.

On Wednesday, the Transit Commission will receive an update on OC Transpo ridership and operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

VICTORIA DAY LONG WEEKEND

The Victoria Day long weekend is considered the unofficial kick-off of summer in Ottawa and across Ontario, but we will be celebrating under a stay-at-home order.

Premier Doug Ford extended the stay-at-home order until June 2, keeping all non-essential businesses closed and preventing social gatherings.

Under the COVID-19 restrictions, social gatherings indoors or outdoors with people outside your household is prohibited.

The Victoria Day long weekend is the final weekend of the Canadian Tulip Festival.

EVENTS HAPPENING IN OTTAWA THIS WEEK

Monday

Standing Committee on Environmental Protection, Water and Waste Management – 9:30 a.m.

Canadian Tulip Festival continues all week

Farm Boy opens a new store in Barrhaven

Tuesday

Finance and Economic Development Committee meeting – 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday

Transit Commission meeting – 9:30 a.m.

Ottawa Carleton District School Board audit committee – 8 p.m.

Thursday

Community and Protective Services Committee meeting – 9:30 a.m.