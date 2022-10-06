Results for United Conservative Party leadership vote have been delayed
Despite vowing to declare a new leader by 7 p.m. Thursday, the UCP now says results will be delayed.
"Voting at in-person locations this morning was steady but manageable," a statement from the party reads.
"The mail-in count is moving along well but there are over 80,000 (ballots)."
The statement goes on to say more than 250 volunteers are carefully counting ballots now.
"We believe it is more important to ensure accuracy than rush the program," it reads.
Originally, the party planned to announce the first results of its preferential ballot shortly after 6 p.m.
If no winner received more than half the votes at that point, the next results, incorporating voters' second choices for leader, were to be announced less than 10 minutes later.
The party is now delaying its entire program by two hours, currently planning to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Based on the party's original time frame, that means the first ballot results will likely be announced around 8 p.m.
-
Nova Scotia and New Brunswick consider pulling the plug on hosting World Junior hockey tournamentIt appears the upcoming IIHF World Junior hockey championships slated for Halifax and Moncton could be in jeopardy.
-
Safety, city wages and reviving downtown all mentioned on the campaign trailA trio of mayoral candidates shared their latest plans as the long weekend rolls in.
-
Sault reptile rescue facing closureA self-described ‘mom & pop’ shop in Sault Ste. Marie, specializing in reptile care, is fighting to stay open. Eden’s Reptile, which provides education and care instructions for snakes and other reptiles, has found out that they are in violation of an animal bylaw that prohibits certain species of snakes.
-
One person charged after North Preston man shot with pellet gun: RCMPA 21-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing several charges after police say he fired a pellet gun at another person in North Preston on Thursday.
-
Calls grow louder for leadership change at Hockey CanadaHockey Canada is facing mounting pressure to make leadership changes over its handling of sexual assault allegations against players.
-
Flying beam impales car windshield, narrowly missing mom and child on Vancouver bridgePolice are investigating after a flying metal beam impaled a car windshield on the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge Friday, narrowly missing a young mother and her child.
-
'This is a really important building': Lions Place residents call on mayoral candidates for supportA group of residents at Lions Place is calling on Winnipeg's next mayor to help prevent the sale of the non-profit housing complex.
-
RCMP investigate drive-by shooting in Langdon, Alta.Alberta RCMP are investigating a scene in the hamlet of Langdon where they say two people were shot at from a suspect in a vehicle.
-
Cost of Thanksgiving dinner on the rise in Atlantic CanadaInflation has pushed up the price tag on this year’s Thanksgiving dinner.