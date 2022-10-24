Results from across the region in the 2022 Municipal Election

Here are the results of the 2022 Municipal Election from across the region.

ADJALA-TOSORONTIO

Scott W. Anderson is elected mayor of Adjala-Tosorontio with 1,608 votes.

BARRIE

Alex Nuttall is elected mayor of Barrie with 13,401 votes.



BRACEBRIDGE

Rick Maloney has been elected mayor.



BRADFORD WEST GWILLIMBURY

James Leduc has been elected mayor in Bradford West Gwillimbury.



CLEARVIEW

Doug Measures was acclaimed as mayor.



COLLINGWOOD

Yvonne Hamlin has been elected with 3,469 votes.



ESSA

Sandie MacDonald was acclaimed.



GRAVENHURST

Heidi Lorenz has been elected mayor.



HUNTSVILLE

Nancy Alcock has been elected mayor.



INNISFIL

Lynn Dollin has been re-elected as mayor.

LAKE OF BAYS

Terry Glover is re-elected as mayor.



MONO

John Creelman was acclaimed.



MIDLAND

William (Bill) Gordon has been elected mayor with 2467.



MUSKOKA LAKES

Peter Kelley has been elected mayor of Muskoka Lakes, unseating Phil Harding.



NEW TECUMSETH

Richard Norcross is elected mayor of New Tecumseth.



ORILLIA

Donald McIsaac has been elected mayor.

ORO-MEDONTE

Randy Greenlaw has been elected mayor, unseating Harry Hughes.

OWEN SOUND

Ian Boddy has been re-elected as mayor of Owen Sound.

PARRY SOUND

Jamie McGarvey has been re-elected as mayor.



PENETANGUISHENE

Douglas Rawson has been elected mayor.



RAMARA

Basil Clarke has been re-elected as mayor.



SEVERN

Mike Burkett has been re-elected mayor.



SPRINGWATER

Jennifer Coughlin has been elected mayor.



TAY

Ted Walker was acclaimed, along with all council members.



TINY

David Evans has been elected mayor.

WASAGA BEACH

Brian Smith has been elected mayor of Wasaga Beach, with 4,477 votes.