Results from across the region in the 2022 Municipal Election
ADJALA-TOSORONTIO
Scott W. Anderson is elected mayor of Adjala-Tosorontio with 1,608 votes.
BARRIE
Alex Nuttall is elected mayor of Barrie with 13,401 votes.
BRACEBRIDGE
Rick Maloney has been elected mayor.
BRADFORD WEST GWILLIMBURY
James Leduc has been elected mayor in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
CLEARVIEW
Doug Measures was acclaimed as mayor.
COLLINGWOOD
Yvonne Hamlin has been elected with 3,469 votes.
ESSA
Sandie MacDonald was acclaimed.
GRAVENHURST
Heidi Lorenz has been elected mayor.
HUNTSVILLE
Nancy Alcock has been elected mayor.
INNISFIL
Lynn Dollin has been re-elected as mayor.
LAKE OF BAYS
Terry Glover is re-elected as mayor.
MONO
John Creelman was acclaimed.
MIDLAND
William (Bill) Gordon has been elected mayor with 2467.
MUSKOKA LAKES
Peter Kelley has been elected mayor of Muskoka Lakes, unseating Phil Harding.
NEW TECUMSETH
Richard Norcross is elected mayor of New Tecumseth.
ORILLIA
Donald McIsaac has been elected mayor.
ORO-MEDONTE
Randy Greenlaw has been elected mayor, unseating Harry Hughes.
OWEN SOUND
Ian Boddy has been re-elected as mayor of Owen Sound.
PARRY SOUND
Jamie McGarvey has been re-elected as mayor.
PENETANGUISHENE
Douglas Rawson has been elected mayor.
RAMARA
Basil Clarke has been re-elected as mayor.
SEVERN
Mike Burkett has been re-elected mayor.
SPRINGWATER
Jennifer Coughlin has been elected mayor.
TAY
Ted Walker was acclaimed, along with all council members.
TINY
David Evans has been elected mayor.
WASAGA BEACH
Brian Smith has been elected mayor of Wasaga Beach, with 4,477 votes.