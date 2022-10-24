Results: Here are the mayors of Essex County elected in the municipal election

Here’s a look at who will be mayor in the eight municipalities in Essex County after the 2022 municipal election, according to unofficial results.

AMHERSTBURG

Michael Prue has been declared as the mayor of Amherstburg.

ESSEX

Sherry Bondy has been elected as mayor of Essex.

KINGSVILLE

Dennis Rogers has been elected Kingsville’s new mayor in the 2022 municipal election.

LAKESHORE

LASALLE

Crystal Meloche - acclaimed

LEAMINGTON

Hilda MacDonald was re-elected as mayor of Leamington.

PELEE ISLAND

Cathy Miller was declared as Pelee Island's new mayor.

TECUMSEH