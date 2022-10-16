Results of Operation Impact in the north

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were busy in the region over the Thanksgiving long weekend educating the public and enforcing traffic laws, to keep our roadways safe.

During the national Operation Impact campaign, which took place from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, officers were out on patrol. Police were focusing on; aggressive drivers, speeding, distracted driving, drivers impaired by drugs or alcohol or those failing to wear a seatbelt.

As a result of the campaign in northeastern Ontario, officers investigated one fatal collision.

A total of 753 charges were laid in the region over the long weekend; including four stunt driving charges, 508 speeding charges, 12 impaired driving charges, two distracted driving charges and 11 individuals were charged for failing to properly wear a seatbelt.

“Road safety is important every day of the year, not just during this initiative,” police said in a news release Friday.

The OPP conducts enforcement of traffic laws throughout the year that target these and other road safety issues.

“Risky driving habits, including speeding and aggressive driving, continue to play a significant role in collisions that have caused serious injury or death to those sharing the road,” police added.

“Road safety is everyone's responsibility.”