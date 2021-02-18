An OPP probe of a violent arrest at Barrie Police's hands should be completed within six months.

Barrie Police Chief Kimberley Greenwood laid out the timeline at the Barrie Police Service's Board meeting on Thursday.

Greenwood says the deadline is built into the Police Services Act with complaints by chiefs like her.

"The OPP recognizes the complexity of this, and the expectations from the public in regards to this investigation," Greenwood said.

"They're very much aware of their guidelines, in regards to it has to be completed within six months."

Greenwood assured the board that any finding of misconduct would be treated seriously.

The officer captured on video making the arrest on Dunlop Street on Feb. 4 has been reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation.

In a widely-circulated bystander video, a Barrie Police officer struggles on the ground with a man and holds what appears to be a stun gun while threatening to "light [him] up." The video appears to show the officer hitting the man on the head with the device as he continues to hold him to the ground.

Skyler Kent has said he rode his skateboard through a red light at Barrie's Five Points that day. That's when police pulled him over.

Kent said it took 20 to 30 minutes for police to issue him a ticket, and when they did, he skateboarded away, calling the officers names as he left.

"After I left with the ticket, he put the lights on again," he said. "I tried to keep going because I figured he can't pull me over twice in a row like that, and then he slams on the brakes after getting in front of me, and I ran into the back of him."

That's when Kent said the incident that was caught on video began.

"I was resisting, but I wasn't trying to fight him. There was no part of me that was trying to hit him or hurt him.

I just didn't understand why I was being arrested for something that was a traffic violation," he said.

Kent also admitted he was arguing with police, "I'm not gonna act like I didn't have a mouth on me," he said.

Kent was charged with causing a disturbance and assault with an attempt to resist arrest.