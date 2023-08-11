Results of the OPP’s Move Over campaign in the north

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in the northeast were busy in the region over the August long weekend educating the public and enforcing traffic laws, to keep our roadways safe.

During the provincial Move Over campaign, which took place from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, officers were out patrolling highways, trail systems and waterways. Police were focusing on traffic moving over for emergency vehicles and tow trucks, as well as the "Big Four:" distracted driving, impaired driving, speeding/aggressive driving and seatbelts.

“The OPP urges all drivers and passengers to use their safety equipment and to make it a part of every trip,” police said in a news release last week.

Hundreds of charges were laid in the region over the long weekend, police said in a social media post Thursday – including seven for failing to move for emergency vehicles, 10 stunt driving charges, 513 speeding charges, 21 impaired driving charges, six distracted driving charges and 13 individuals were charged for failing to properly wear a seatbelt.

The OPP conducts enforcement of traffic laws throughout the year that target these and other road safety issues.

“There is no leeway when it comes to stunt driving that's because the speeds are excessive and very dangerous to people on the highway,” said Acting OPP Sgt. Rob Lewis, during a recent interview with CTV News.

“The OPP would like to remind motorists, to continue to slow down, don’t drink and drive and drive safe,” said police, in their social media post.