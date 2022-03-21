Resurrection of indoor mask mandate by-law to be debated by city council tomorrow

Despite the province dropping most of its mask mandates on Monday, three London city councillors are looking to keep indoor masking mandatory through a municipal bylaw.

Councillors Jesse Helmer, Maureen Cassidy and Stephen Turner are calling for a special meeting Tuesday to discuss temporary new masking rules. They are asking the bylaw last until at least May 9 or when case counts, hospitalizations and virus related deaths drop.

"We believe it is prudent and necessary to reintroduce, on a temporary basis, the mask bylaw passed by Municipal Council in 2020, revised to include children over the age of two. We are not out of the woods yet," the letter states.

In Monday’s media briefing, Medical Officer of Health for the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU), Dr. Alex Summers, highlighted the benefits of continuing to wear a mask in indoor public settings.

“The reality is that COVID remains in our community and masks are an effective way to slow transmission as we've learned over the last number of years,” said Dr. Summers, “for us as a health unit, our recommendation continues to be for individuals to consider masking in indoor environments.”

During the same media briefing, acting Mayor of London, Josh Morgan, said he was not confident in the idea of implementing a temporary mask mandate and the repercussions that could potentially come with it.

“I do not believe that councillor are public health experts, and I'm not convinced that we should be moving into setting public health policy,” said Morgan.

“Without a firm recommendation from the chief medical officer of health in our region, I would have significant concerns going down that path, myself. I also have some questions about the negative impacts on local businesses who have gone through a very difficult time.”

The original bylaw required everyone over the age of 12 to wear a mask indoors.

City Council’s meeting to discuss temporary new masking rules will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.