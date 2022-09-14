Retailers in P.E.I. told they can remain open on day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Retailers in Prince Edward Island say they have received assurances they will be allowed to remain open Monday after the provincial government declared a statutory holiday to coincide with Queen Elizabeth's funeral.
Michelle Wasylyshen, a spokeswoman for the Retail Council of Canada, says businesses will have to follow provincial rules on overtime for employees who work the holiday.
She says the council had asked provinces not to mandate retail closures on such short notice because of the "significant" cost to employers.
Canada's smallest province is the only one to have declared Monday a one-time statutory holiday after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday that it would be a holiday for federal government workers to mourn the death of the queen.
Wasylyshen also notes that a number of businesses are only now getting their operations back after two years of disruption caused by the pandemic.
She says it is up to individual retailers to decide whether they wish to open on Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2022.
-
Woodstock police searching for driver that fled scene of collisionWoodstock police are looking for the driver of a silver sedan after they failed to remain at the scene of a collision on Tuesday, causing $5,000 worth of damage.
-
Unexpected holiday for Queen’s funeral met with confusion, concern in the MaritimesThe sudden and unexpected holiday to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral is being met by some confusion and concern in the Maritimes.
-
High school students find positivity in a unique art project in an unusual placeStudents at Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Bradford can find messages of positivity in the form of a unique art project in an unusual place.
-
Limousine used by Queen Elizabeth on display at the Reynolds Alberta MuseumA piece of royal history is on display at the Reynolds Alberta Museum, the 1939 McLaughlin-Buick convertible limousine that was used by Queen Elizabeth, along with several other members of the royal family.
-
Mother of accused in north Edmonton deadly attacks says family tried to seek help from mental-health system, policeThe mother of a 25-year-old man who is accused of killing one Edmontonian and stabbing two others is offering her condolences to the victims and calling out the health and judicial systems who she says abandoned her family.
-
'A hardship for everyone': Lack of spare drivers leads to bus route cancellation in rural Sask.A lack of spare bus drivers has led to parents in rural Sask. to find their own transportation to and from school for their children.
-
Kingston, Ont. Montessori opting out of $10-a-day daycare over funding concernsOne daycare in Kingston's west end has decided to opt out of $10-a-day completely. The owner of Bayside Montessori says that is because there are still too many unanswered questions.
-
Officers describes attack by Mahoney as 'sheer terror' on day 3 of inquestWindsor police officer John Paul Karam testified he was bleeding profusely after being attacked by Matthew Mahoney on March 21, 2018.
-
Ottawa man charged in Halton human trafficking probeAn Ottawa man is facing numerous charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation in Halton Region.