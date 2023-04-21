Retaliation against photo radar boxes isn’t slowing fines

Londoners have a love-hate relationship with photo radar.

A year after the automated cameras began ticketing speeders, the devices are showing signs of retaliation and abuse.

Residue from spray paint and damage from physical blows is evident around the camera lenses.

“Unfortunately, we do see some vandalism, but on the whole, the program has received broad community support,” explained the city’s Director of Transportation and Mobility Doug MacRae.

“We have two kids, the safety is more important,” said Sherin Chacko, who recently had a camera installed near her home in northeast London, Ont. “Before [the photo radar] it was very fast here, but now it’s very slow.”

The issuing of fines has not been slowed by the acts of retaliation.

“It hasn’t impacted the operation of the program to date,” MacRae explained. “We have a fixed-cost monthly service arrangement with the service provider.”

The city has two so-called “automated speed enforcement camera systems” that are periodically moved from neighbourhood to neighbourhood.

The locations are always near a school, in a community safety zone, and where there is a history of speeding drivers.

Although often maligned as a tax grab, any profit from the program is reinvested in road safety upgrades.

There’s no immediate plan to acquire more photo radar units, but city engineers are aware that many Londoners would like to see the program expanded.

So far, the first year of data shows speeds decline from an average of 50 km/h to 43 km/h when cameras arrive in a new location.

MacRae added that a long-term effect has also been observed after a camera is moved, “Speed doesn’t rebound back to where it was, it comes back to about 45 km/h on average.”