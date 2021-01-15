A retired Alliston woman scratched her way to $50,000 with an instant lottery ticket.

Lilias Brown-Little said she goes for daily walks to the Circle K on Young Street in Alliston to buy instant tickets and a newspaper. "I pick BINGO or Crossword. Whatever I'm feeling that morning."

The 75-year-old played her BINGO ticket at home when she found she'd won the top prize. "I went back to the store to check my ticket and the machine went crazy, and everyone in the store was super excited for me."

Brown-Little said she plans to pay bills and take care of some home repairs with her winnings. "This feels great."