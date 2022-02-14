Retired Calgary news photographer dead after crashing into tree at Fernie Alpine Resort
A 65-year-old Calgary man is dead after hitting a tree while skiing on the weekend in southeast B.C.
Ted Rhodes, a veteran photographer with the Calgary Herald who had since retired, was skiing with a friend at Fernie Alpine Resort Saturday afternoon when he caught an edge on an icy patch, lost control and struck a tree.
Fernie Alpine Resort officials confirm the crash occurred in an advanced terrain area off the Boomerang chairlift and ski patrol memembers arrived on scene at approximately 3:30 p.m.
Rhodes was taken to the Elk Valley Hospital but died as a result of his injuries.
His loved ones took to social media to share news of his death and to remember him as "a brilliant photojournalist with an incredible portfolio of work", "a generous and kind soul" and "an adventurer who never passed on an opportunity to ski with friends."
Following his retirement from the Calgary Herald, Rhodes worked as a support staff member at the Calgary Drop-In Centre where he helped those less fortunate than himself.
Details regarding a celebration of Rhodes' life have not been released.
