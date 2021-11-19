Retired electrician wins second prize in lottery draw

A retired electrician from the Sault Ste. Marie area has won big playing the lottery, earning the second-place prize.

Kenneth Carr of Echo Bay, east of the Sault, took home $107,018.20 in the Oct. 20 Lotto 6/49 draw.

"I've been a regular lottery player for the last two years since I moved back to Ontario from Iowa," Carr said in an Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation news release.

"The store clerk scanned my ticket, and the terminal played a tune. I had no idea what was going on and then OLG called the store. That's when I knew I won big!"

He celebrated by taking his friends out for a beer to share the good news.

"They're all so happy for me. The first round was on me," Carr said.

The father and grandfather plans to take his daughter out for dinner, pay some bills and travel somewhere warm.

"I always hoped to win but I never expected this," he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Pit Stop Gas Bar & Convenience on Highway 17 in Echo Bay.