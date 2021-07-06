Retired Hamilton school teacher facing historical sexual assault charges

Police in Hamilton have charged a retired school teacher in connection with two separate historical sexual assaults.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said that John Douglas Hashimoto, 57, of Hamilton, was arrested on June 30 by the force’s sexual assault unit.

He is charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference. Hamilton police could not provide the exact dates in which the alleged incidents occurred.

Hashimoto was employed by the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board from 1987 to 2019. During that time, he worked at four schools, police said.

Police said that Hashimoto was also a former youth baseball coach in Hamilton.

Investigators say they believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.