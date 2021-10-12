Retired Hanmer couple celebrate $1M Encore win

Saying 'yes' to Encore paid off for Francine and Laurent Chenier of Hanmer. The pair matched all seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Sept. 17 Lotto Max draw to win $1 million.

They also won $5 on another Encore selection on the same ticket bringing their total winnings to $1,000,005.

The retired married couple said they are regular lottery players who play Lotto 6/49, Lotto Max and Lottario.

“We always add Encore,” Francine said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their winnings.

She said she gasped after scanning her ticket.

“I thought we won $1,000 at first and called over Laurent,” she said.

“I said, ‘No, I think you won much more than that!’” added Laurent.

The pair plan to travel, purchase a new car, complete some home renovations and donate to the Sudbury hospice.

“It’s humbling – it still doesn’t feel real,” Francine added.

The winning ticket was purchased at Paquette’s Your Independent Grocer on Highway 69 in Hanmer.