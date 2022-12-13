Retired ice dancing sweethearts Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir invested into Order of Canada

Canada's retired ice dancing sweethearts Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir will be adding one more medal to their storied career after being invested into the Order of Canada.

The office of the Governor General announced Virtue and Moir, who are the most decorated ice dancers in the history of the sport, will receive one of the country's highest honours during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Wednesday.

"They have emboldened tomorrow’s figure skaters through their displays of elegant strength and chemistry, and by promoting inclusivity in sport as proud supporters of Special Olympics Canada," reads a statement from the office of the Governor General. "Undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with as partners, they also support their communities as individuals."

The three-time gold medallists called it a career following the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. The two had been on-ice partners for more than 20 years, capturing the hearts of the figure skating world with their chemistry and emotional performances.

The pair announced their retirement in 2019, with Moir calling their career "a beautiful ride it's been."