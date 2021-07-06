Retired Manitoba RCMP officer convicted of sexual assault following retrial

A retired Manitoba RCMP officer charged with sexual assault and sexual interference has been convicted in a retrial.

Robert Dowd was previously found guilty on both charges in 2017 but the Manitoba Court of Appeal quashed the convictions and ordered a new trial on both counts.

Dowd pleaded not guilty to inappropriately touching a 9-year-old girl at a Manitoba campground in 2014.

On Tuesday, Judge Keith Eyrikson said, “I simply do not believe the evidence of Mr. Dowd. I’m not left with any reasonable doubt. I have thus concluded Mr. Dowd inappropriately and sexually touched the victim…accordingly, convictions will be entered on the two charges before the court.”

Following the verdict, Dowd spoke out, telling the court, “I will appeal again.”

Judge Eyrikson replied, “Mr. Dowd, that is your right, and your outburst is noted.”

Dowd will be sentenced on a later date.