Retired military pilot from Barrie celebrates winning lottery

A retired military pilot from Barrie has been playing the lottery for a long time and said he was shocked by his big win.

Lowell Clarke won the second prize of $69,758.90 in the May 24 Lotto 6/49 draw.

He learned about his luck when he took the ticket he purchased at the Little Eleven Convenience on Yonge Street in Barrie to be validated.

"The machine shut down, and the cashier was surprised," he said.

The 86-year-old called his family and friends to share the news and admitted they weren't sure what to think.

"They thought something was wrong," he said. "They were really happy and excited to come to the prize centre with me."

Clarke plans to manage his finances and enjoy retirement with his winnings.

"I'm so happy. It feels good to win," he concluded.

The next Lotto 6/49 is Wednesday night, with an estimated jackpot of $42 million.