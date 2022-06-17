Retired Mountie pushing for criminal charges in the death of Arlene Westervelt

It’s been six years since the mysterious drowning death of Arlene Westvervelt, and now a retired RCMP member is spearheading her family’s fight for justice.

Don Matheson addressed Westervelt’s relatives and friends outside of a Kelowna courthouse Friday following a private hearing.

"You people have travelled here at great expense and emotion,” Matheson said.

For nearly a year, Matheson, with the help of Westervelt’s family, has been filing information to the courts, the hope being that the privately sworn documents could revive the case.

Westervelt’s body was found in Lake Okanagan in June 2016. The day before, the 56-year-old had been out in a canoe with her husband Bert, and the boat capsized. Initially, it was treated as an accident.

In 2019, Arlene’s husband was charged with second-degree murder. But 15 months later, the charge was stayed. The Crown said it had received new evidence that reduced the likelihood of a conviction. Bert Westervelt has always maintained his innocence.

"Not only has our confidence in the justice system been compromised, it's been completely shattered,” said family friend Deborah Johnston.

Earlier this year, the investigation into the drowning was reopened by the province's chief coroner, nearly a year after a stay of charges against Bert expired.

A coroners' report released in 2020 said the woman's body showed signs of possible strangulation, but that her cause of death remained undetermined. According to her family, her body was embalmed before an autopsy was performed.

The B.C. Prosecution Service said the investigation into Arlene's death remains open, and that none of the previous allegations have been proven in court.

When asked for an update by CTV News Friday, a spokesperson from the coroner’s office said no further information can be disclosed.

“Arlene did not deserve this. I'm not going to stop until I get justice for her,” said Arlene’s sister, Debbie Herrig.

Matheson said their goal is simple: “Move this to a preliminary hearing or a trial.”

He said a date for the next hearing is being set.

“If the evidence is sufficient, they're moving it into a trial procedure.”

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Kendra Mangione and Maria Weisgarber