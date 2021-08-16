Retired paramedic in Cape Breton takes to the streets to support her former colleagues and push for changes

Led by members of the North Sydney Volunteer Fire Department, Becky Anthony started her roughly 30-kilometre walk Monday morning to raise awareness about the conditions she says paramedics in Nova Scotia are currently facing.

"I feel so sad, and I feel heartbroken, and I feel anxious."

Becky Anthony, who is a retired paramedic of 23 years, says she and her colleagues worked to build the ambulance service in the province, and now feels all of that work is being undone.

"This isn't just because we have off load delays at the hospitals; this is because we don't have enough paramedics in our system," said Anthony.

Long wait times for an ambulance in Nova Scotia is a hot topic right now, after an 86 year-old man waited nearly three hours after falling in his driveway.

Anthony says today's walk is about bringing people together and sounding the alarm before it's too late.

"This has to stop. There has to be some government stepping in here and dealing with this issue," says Gordon Macdonald, a CBRM councillor.

Macdonald joined Anthony today for support, and on the eve of Nova Scotia election day, he hopes all political parties are listening.

"I encourage you all to listen to recognize this problem, to listen talk to the paramedics, to talk to the people in the field and listen to their voice and let them give you some kind of forward action plan," days Macdonald.

Michael Nickerson, the head of the paramedics union in Nova Scotia, says EHS communication centre is no longer giving the location of paramedic crews to allied agencies and is also concerned about arrival times.

"Conditions are deplorable, much worse than they have been. Paramedics are being denied vacation left and right," says Nickerson. "I think that's valuable information to share with those agencies."

CTV News reached out to EHS, but they declined comment. Back on the road, Anthony is hoping today's walk will bring about concrete solutions.