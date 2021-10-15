Retired Port McNicoll woman celebrates second big lottery win

A lucky Port McNicoll retiree is celebrating her second big lottery win.

Patricia Bartlett won $250,000 in the Sept. 27 evening draw with her Daily Keno 10 Pick that she purchased at the Circle K on Midland Avenue in Midland.

She said she was half asleep when she found out she won with the OLG app.

"I didn't want to wake my husband, so I was pacing around the house. I tried to sleep and checked it again," she said.

Bartlett said she plans to pay some bills, buy a new washer and dryer and treat her husband to a new car with her windfall.

"I will put the rest into savings," she added.

It's the second time the retired office assistant has won the lottery.

In 2010, she split a $1 million prize on a group lottery ticket.

"I still plan to play," she said.