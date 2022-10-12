Retired Silver Inn Restaurant owners reunited with stolen sign following emotional farewell
The owners of the recently shuttered Calgary restaurant that is credited with inventing ginger beef have welcomed the return of their stolen storefront sign after saying goodbye to their final customers.
The Silver Inn Restaurant closed for good on the weekend after 47 years of business.
When chef and owner Kwong Cheung's family gathered to watch CTV News' coverage of the closing of the business in the 2700 block of Centre Street North on Sunday, the sign outside the shop was noticeably absent.
"While today was supposed to be a celebratory day with our first official day of retirement, we are heartbroken to see that someone has stolen our Silver Inn Restaurant sign," said the owners in a Facebook post.
The sign was believed to have been removed sometime between the hours of noon and 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Monday.
Early Wednesday morning, the owners took to Facebook to announce that Calgary Police Service members had found the sign late Tuesday night.
