Retired Sudbury doctor says vaccines should be mandatory for students returning to school

With most students returning to in-class learning in a couple of weeks, a retired doctor in Sudbury says the COVID-19 vaccine should be required for those who are eligible.

Retired doctor Peter Zalan said the vaccine should be mandatory, just like other shots students need to be allowed inside schools.

“Right now in Ontario, if you don’t have a measles shot, you don’t have shots for mumps, for diphtheria and for a number of other infectious diseases, you cannot attend school," said Zalan. "So, what’s different about COVID?”

"I mean, COVID is a threat to the community, our economy is a mess, right, people have been staying in their homes and yet we don’t apply the same principles as we did to measles.”

Public Health Sudbury & Districts said so far in Sudbury, 67.5 per cent of people aged 12 through 17 have received their first dose and 56.8 per cent have received their second dose.

“The vaccine is strongly recommended for anyone 12-plus, and it’s actually individuals who are turning 12 in this calendar year, so born in 2009,” said Nastassia McNair, of the vaccine-preventable diseases and COVID prevention division with Public Health Sudbury & Districts.

"Some 11-year-olds are eligible. Heading back to school, two doses provide extra protection against severe illness and against hospitalization, so we really strongly recommend it.”

McNair said there are many opportunities in the city to get vaccinated, including the young people returning to school.

“Every Tuesday in Greater Sudbury at our Carmichael Arena, in some of our outlying areas, we have consistent appointment opportunities in our offices so that you can book either by going online or calling the call centre to book an appointment,” said McNair.

“We also have now our mobile bus and our pop up opportunities so every day, our vaccine buses are in a new location and everything is advertised on our website.”

The health unit said 75.9 per cent of people 12 and older locally have received their second dose.

Zalan said that percentage will hopefully increase, especially with school just around the corner.

“Every day it’s a little higher, so I would consider that worrisome," he said. "Same with Ontario -- it was up to 600-something yesterday … and so it’s only going in one direction and this is before the school system opens.”

Health officials said they continue to encourage everyone to get their second shot.