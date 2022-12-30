Retired veterinarian calls for fireworks regulations: 'It puts your animal's life at risk'

Hugh Chisolm has big plans for New Year’s Eve -- spending the night at home with his senior dog.

Over the years, Chisolm’s senior has developed a fear of fireworks. While the retired veterinarian is prepared for the city-run sanctioned displays, it’s the fireworks that pop up in backyards that he’s worried about.

“When your next-door neighbour sets off fireworks, it puts your animal's life at risk or even people with PTSD can suffer greatly through experiences like that,” said Chisolm.

He’s calling on the government of Nova Scotia to implement a consumer firework ban. He believes it would prevent neighbours from setting off fireworks and avoid stressing out pets and other animals.

While there are low-noise fireworks, Fred Wade, President of Fireworks FX, said the sounds and colours are all part of the experience. Instead, Wade said people should inform their neighbours in advance.

“The biggest thing you and I can do is be conscientious of the people around us. If I’m going to have a live band blasting music, I’ll let my neighbours know,” he said.

Animals can normally sense storms and thunder, but sudden, sharp sounds can be very distressing.

“There are always cases of animals getting lost and injured after these displays because it is absolute sheer terror for them. They just don’t know what’s going on and what’s happening,” said Chisolm.

In a statement, the province of Nova Scotia said, “This is not something that is currently under consideration by government. Municipalities may have by-laws in place for when consumer fireworks can be used.”

Some jurisdictions, like P.E.I., require people to get a permit before setting off fireworks displays. In New Brunswick, public displays require permission, but consumer fireworks can fall under municipal rules.

Wade said when it comes to applying tighter regulations, the powers that be have enough to do.

“Our authorities have their hands full with more pressing issues than trying to break off someone shooting off fireworks in their backyard for family and friends at 12 a.m.”

Chisolm said those with pets at home can take steps to avoid stressing out their furry friends by ensuring windows and doors are closed and playing music to mask the noise outside.