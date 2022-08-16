Retiree celebrates lottery win

A retiree from Newmarket is celebrating winning $111,221.50 after playing specific numbers on her Lotto 6/49 ticket.

"The numbers I play represent significant family dates," Luc-Hao Truong shared. "I stopped playing these numbers for a while, then started playing them again, and I won this prize."

The grandmother said she's been playing the lottery for a decade and was shocked after winning the second prize in the July 2 draw.

"My daughters were with me, and they were so happy for me. It was unbelievable," she said.

The Newmarket woman said she plans to buy a new car, pay some bills, and purchase burial plots for herself and her husband with her winnings.

The lucky ticket was purchased in Newmarket at the Ranch Fresh Supermarket on Stonehaven Avenue.