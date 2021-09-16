Retirement home resident charged with manslaughter in other resident's death

A man living in a Brantford retirement home has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of another resident at the home.

Police responded to an assault at a home on Diana Avenue on Sept. 5 around 2:50 p.m. In a news release, officials said a man allegedly struck an 89-year-old woman at the home. The woman fell and hit her head, according to police.

The woman was taken to hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Police have charged an 82-year-old man with manslaughter. He was held in police custody and will appear in court on Sept. 16.