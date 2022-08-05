Retirement home worker in Elliot Lake charged with assaulting resident

Police in Elliot Lake have charged a 58-year-old retirement worker with assaulting a resident.

East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police said they responded to a complaint Aug. 4 of an assault on Mississauga Avenue.

"Investigation determined at approximately 3 a.m., on July 29 … a resident of a local retirement home on Mississauga Avenue was physically assaulted by an employee," police said in a news release.

The worker has been charged with assault and forcible confinement.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on Oct. 4.