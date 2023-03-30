Retirement plans just got 'nicer' for Calgary resident after $1-million lottery win

Sandra Markovich's retirement plans just got a little 'nicer.'

That's because on Feb. 16, the Calgary resident bought a Lotto 6/49 ticket from the Sundance Husky station at 75 Sun Valley Blvd. S.E. that turned out to be a $1-million winner.

Markovich's ticket exactly matched the winning number on the Gold Ball Draw: 20289713-01.

That's the new name for the old Guaranteed Prize Draw. If a white ball is drawn, like it was with Markovich, the prize is $1 million. If a gold ball is drawn, the jackpot starts at $10 million and grows by $2 million each time there's no winner.

“I’m so very thankful and most of all feel grateful," said Markovich.

“All I can say is; retirement looks a lot nicer,” she said with a laugh.

“It feels so surreal,” she added.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw takes place Saturday. Both the Classic and Gold Ball jackpots are up for grabs. You have until 8:30 p.m. MT to buy a ticket.