Retiring family physician donates clinic to help attract doctors to Wasaga Beach

A retiring family physician is donating his Beck Street medical clinic and equipment to the Town of Wasaga Beach, something he calls an "opportunity to give back."

"It is badly needed. It's a fairly large community that we have, and we have a limited amount of family physicians around, and we need more," said Dr. Joe Greyling.

The doctor, originally from South Africa, said he spent $600,000 to start and furnish the clinic, so he knows how eliminating those overhead costs can help recruit future physicians.

"I think this is absolutely remarkable that Dr. Greyling has made this donation back to the town so that the care can continue on for not only his patients but many others for years to come," said Mayor Brian Smith.

The Town is using a portion of the proceeds from the OLG Playtime Casino in Wasaga Beach to fund and transform the family practice into a community health centre and after-hours clinic.Dr. Greyling hopes for new doctors and nurses to occupy the clinic in the town that allowed him to put down his roots.

"Your patients, they're your family, and you worry about them all the time. And planning on retiring, the most important thing was to find another family physician to take over their care," he said.

The Town will lease the building for four years with an option to renew or purchase after re-evaluating the need for the service.

The new community health centre and after-hours clinic could be open in Wasaga Beach as early as Sept. 1.