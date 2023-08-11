Retro cartoons, children’s cereal combine for a nostalgic good time

After two previous sold-out Saturday Morning All-You-Can-Eat Cereal Cartoon Parties that happened at Sudbury Indie Cinema last December and April, the party returns this month.

On Aug. 12 and 16, the cinema is hosting another 3 hour compilation of retro cartoons, commercials and public service announcements (PSAs) from the 90s all the way back to the 1930 – with an unlimited amount of your favourite childhood cereals.

“The Cereal Cartoon party is one of the busiest events we had put on since the pandemic started” said theatre manager Miranda MacLeod.

“It is really nice to see so many people in the cinema having a great time at this one-of-kind event”.

The party is an event for all ages – from children to nostalgic adults. The show will feature beloved classics like the Flintstones along with obscure audience favourites such as Rambo: When S.A.V.A.G.E. Stole Santa.

The cereal bar will offer more than 40 varieties like Trix, Lucky Charms, Cocoa Pebbles and Captain Crunch along with gluten free, vegan and low carb options. A variety of milk and dairy alternatives will also be on hand.

“There is something for everyone,” said the cinema in a news release late last month.

“Refill your bowl as many times as you want – cereal is included in the admission.”

The show starts at 10:00 a.m. at the cinema on MacKenzie Street in Greater Sudbury and pajamas are welcome.

“You can stay in your PJs and head straight to Sudbury Indie Cinema (that morning),” the release read.

Tickets for the party are available online now.

For more information on the Sudbury Indie Cinema and its programming, visit their Facebook page or check the schedule on their website.