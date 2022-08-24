Retro game lovers gather at Galt’s Old Post Office

The love of video gaming is alive in Cambridge thanks to a group of retro gaming fans who want to see the pastime enjoyed by all generations.

A monthly tradition continued at the Old Post Office Idea Exchange on Wednesday, which saw classic video games dusted off and enjoyed by gamers of all ages.

Super Nintendo, Sega Genesis and Atari consoles were used to play beloved classic games like old-school Tetris, Pong, Sonic the Hedgehog and the original Mortal Kombat.

The event is run by the Cambridge Gaming Community.

One of the organizers behind the meetup said since gaming has been around for so long, there's an appeal to the games that can span generations.

"Video games usually keep us inside and at home, so we try to get the teenagers and the youngsters out,” event organizer Laszlo Alt told CTV. “We find different generations playing together - sometimes right up to a grandfather and grandson, or granddaughter, so we try to have something for everyone so that everybody can have some fun and enjoy themselves."

This meet-up is a monthly event that's been going on for seven years now and also includes retro board games.

Organizers said they hope to keep that tradition going to ensure nostalgic video games have a place in the future.