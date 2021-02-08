Cambridge Memorial Hospital has declared a retroactive outbreak after three cases of COVID-19 were linked.

According to a news release, officials linked the outbreak to a situation on Jan. 25 in the hospital's Wing B Level 4 Medicine B unit.

A hospital spokesperson said that someone with COVID-19 was admitted to the unit before another patient in that room and a staff member got it.

Both patients have been discharged or transferred since, but the staff member who was linked to the room became symptomatic last week. They were swabbed and got the positive results on Sunday.

That led to the outbreak being declared two weeks after the original infection, but no other infections have been reported since.

"Given the level of infection control we apply to each room upon discharge, we believe there are no other infections," the hospital spokesperson said.

"That being said, we are swabbing all staff and individuals on the unit. Should those all come back negative, the outbreak will be officially declared over."

The hospital also said that it has enhanced cleaning and disinfection in the area and implemented precautions for staff and patients.