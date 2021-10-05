Return of big events marks another step in Maritimes' return to normal

It was one of the first things cancelled when COVID-19 began in the Maritimes back in March 2020.

Now, after a two-year absence, the Vince Ryan Memorial Hockey Tournament in Cape Breton -- one of the largest recreational hockey tournaments in the country -- is coming back from March 17-20, 2022.

"(There will be) elation at first, to know that there is business happening in our communities," said CBRM Mayor Amanda McDougall.

The Vince Ryan typically means millions of dollars in spinoffs. Now, with 29 teams already registered -- including one from New York and others from Ontario -- McDougall admits there may also be some concerns.

"We'll be reaching out to businesses to see how can we support them," McDougall said. "Is there a way that we can reach out and get testing kits? Or what is it that they need that we can help with?"

In Halifax, the city's convention centre will be busy this week for the region's largest aerospace and defence trade show. As with the Vince Ryan, everyone has to provide proof of double vaccination.

"Right now, we have registered over a thousand people," said Colin Stephenson, executive director of DEFSEC Atlantic. "We really have been designing this in concert with the province and the convention centre for about a year-and-a-half."

The head of Destination Cape Breton says if gatherings like these go well, it could set a precedent for big events in the Maritimes. "This is a good test," said Terry Smith. "As long as they follow those rules, it's generally safe. So we are encouraging everyone to have confidence."

In another return to normalcy, the Vince Ryan tournament will return to the Miner's Forum in Glace Bay for the first time since 2017.

"We have been away from our home for four years," said tournament chair Richie Warren. "Two years for renovations, two years for COVID. It's going to be a wild and wonderful weekend."