Return of in-person services for Good Friday

In-person services for Good Friday have returned.

St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Kitchener was one of many able to hold a service to mark the holiday for the first time since 2019.

"Easter, being able to share it with others in the same presence, it's like having a party and finally you're able to have your friends come to that party," said Rev. Marty Molengraaf. "There is that sense of deep connection, of just enjoying each other, and enjoying God together, so we are looking forward to that."

The church says it still expects attendance numbers to be lower for the weekend.

Those who don't join in person can watch the televised service on CTV Kitchener.