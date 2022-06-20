Return of live theatre adds impact to conversation on climate issues

As the pandemic’s impact on gatherings wanes, Theatre Projects Manitoba (TPM) is seeing the return to in person theatrical performances as an opportunity to start some important conversations about climate change.

TPM is staging a series entitled, “Climate and Main,” consisting of five short plays all of which centre on climate change issues. TPM’s artistic director Suzie Martin told CTV Morning Live the project had roots going back to last year, but the original project was delayed by the Omicron variant’s rise. Martin said the delay allowed them to take the project in a different direction.

“So we took that delay as an opportunity to sort of expand and put a little bit more behind the project. The pieces are a range of subject matter and style all around the idea of climate change and the precarious planet,” Martin said.

The series consists of five short pieces, three of which are by local playwrights, one is by a nationally-known playwright and the fifth contribution is from an international playwright.

While many arts groups and artists turned to streaming performances during the pandemic, Martin suggested the subject matter becomes more inclusive and poignant when it’s happening right in front of the audience.

“It’s wild to be just like, oh yeah, we’re actually opening a thing in real life, in person,” Martin said.

“We always say this about the theatre, there’s something about the liveliness of being together in the same room for the conversation and because this is such a diverse group of artists and a diverse group of pieces, we have a lot of ways into the conversation,” Martin said.

Martin pointed to the universal impact of climate change and said the series of plays underscores that fact.

“One of the things that’s exciting is the range of age and racial and gender diversity that we have in the company allows anybody who comes to see themselves on the stage represented in the pieces as well, which is important for reminding us that we are all actually in this together. It’s not just one person’s problem.” Martin said the range of experience among the participants is another area where diversity is leading to positive outcomes.

“It’s a mix of experience levels. It was really important for us to give people a chance to be in conversation with each other as well, and for the older generation to uplift the artists as we go.”

“Climate and Main” runs at the Theatre Cercle Molière from June 22 to 24. Ticket information is available on the Theatre Projects Manitoba website.

