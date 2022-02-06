Return of Onaping Falls' winter carnival a big success

The Greater Sudbury community of Onaping Falls is wrapping up its weekend-long winter carnival with several events and organizers say the turnout has been incredible.

This year's event started Friday night with a community bonfire at the Dowling Leisure Centre and ends at 4 p.m. Sunday with a variety of family-friendly events.

It is the fourth annual Onaping Falls Winter Carnival, including the virtual one held last year due to COVID-19.

The winter carnival tradition in the area has been around for decades, with the first Levack-Onaping Winter Carnival held in 1965 and the nearby community of Dowling in 1974.

The annual carnival took a bit of a hiatus following the Greater Sudbury amalgamation in the 2000s but has been revived carnival chairperson Carrie Morin told CTV News in a phone interview.

Morin said the turnout this year has been fantastic and the 1,100 total carnival buttons available are nearly sold out as of Sunday afternoon.

The most popular event this year has been a game called Crokicurl, she said, where children throw jugs full of frozen water across an icy surface painted with curling rings. The object of the game is to collect points and win prizes.

During the week, families created snow sculptures in their yards for a carnival contest. The top three judge's favourites received gifts ranging from $50 - $100.

The Hardy family's snow sculpture of Snoopy on top of his doghouse at 90 Sturgeon Street in Dowling won first place.

The colourful igloo and polar bear snow sculpture made by Megan Laplante, Steph Legault, and Carly Andrews at 80 Elm Crescent in Levack won second place in the 2022 Onaping Falls Winter Carnival.

The Duguay family's truck snow sculpture at 158 Main Street West in Dowling won third place in the contest.

Free cross-country skiing and snowshoeing until 2 p.m. Sunday at the Onaping Falls Nordics Ski.

Meanwhile, at the Dowling Leisure Centre until 4 p.m. Sunday, there is free family ice skating, carnival games, snowshoe races, puck shootout, Crokicurl and a vintage snowmobile show.

A draw for three door prizes ranging from $100-$500 takes place Sunday evening at 5 p.m.