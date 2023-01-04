Return of the 'butter tart bandit' at downtown Windsor grocery store?

A downtown Windsor grocery store owner is frustrated after a sixth break-in in less than two years.

Vern Myslichuk said a butter tart bandit struck again at La Vern’s Market. The latest break-in was at 1:47 a.m. on Wednesday.

He posted about the incident on social media later Wednesday.

“Butter Tart Bandit, after a tally this is our discovery. Worth a broken window and jail, although very clear the tarts are fabulous,” he posted.

Myslichuk said this is what he took:

13 single tarts=$19.37

1 six pack tarts=$7.15

6 twin pack tarts =$10.62

Total value=$37.14

Myslichuk told CTV News that the replacement cost for the window is $2,500.

“Small business needs a way better plan to stay alive,” said Myslichuk.

The suspect in the security camera video appeared to smash the front door window with a rock, grab the items and leave.

After a previous break-in on Dec. 20, Myslichuk said staff contacted Windsor police and filed a police report, but so far no arrests were made.