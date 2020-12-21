The efforts of volunteers at Sault Area Hospital isn't going unnoticed. Since the hospital was able to take on volunteers again in September, 13 have rejoined, providing a big boost to staff and patients alike.

"We like volunteering at the hospital, so we were kind of miffed when they kicked us out in March because of the pandemic," said David Stokes, a volunteer. "When they said they were looking for people to come back in September, we just jumped at it and said 'yeah, let's go. Let's see what we can do to help.'"

Stokes and his wife, Patricia, have been volunteers at the hospital since 2011.

As a retired paramedic, Stokes has spent the majority of his time in the emergency ward, but with restrictions tighter due to COVID-19, that's no longer the case.

"Part of the hospital we're in now, the wayfinding they call it, you're on the go all the time," Stokes said. "You're either going to one department or the other, there's a lot more walking."

Patricia, who also spent time in the emergency ward, said it was confusing at first to learn new areas she's never been to and with the COVID-19 safety measures, she said the process becomes even more challenging.

However, she said that hasn't translated into any added stress for the couple.

"Our hands are always clean because of the disinfectants by the wheelchairs," Patricia said. "I don't find it stressful being there. I find it more stressful at the grocery store."

All 13 volunteers have been given time off over the holidays, but the Stokes say they're eager to return.