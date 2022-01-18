Return to in-person learning for most central Ontario students

Many kids across central Ontario went back to the classroom for the first time since before Christmas.

The province initially planned to have students resume in-person classes on Monday, but due to the snowstorm that ripped through the region, it was put on ice until Tuesday.

Simcoe County's Catholic and public school boards and the Trillium Lakelands District School Board opened doors to staff, teachers and children on Tuesday morning.

The return to the classroom comes as the Omicron variant spreads in the province.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit asks parents and caregivers to screen their children for COVID-19 symptoms every day before school using the province's online screening tool.

As communities in York Region grapple with clearing streets and sidewalks of snow, students the public and private boards will have to wait at least another day to reunite with their classmates.

York Region District School Board posted on social media that students will learn remotely on Tuesday, and they are asking parents not to send their children to school.

York Catholic District School Board will also be closed, and students will learn remotely through their teacher's virtual classrooms.