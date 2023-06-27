Return to pre-pandemic levels in most areas: Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance

The state of healthcare in the Huron-Perth area was given an update Monday night.

Members of the Clinton Public Hospital, St. Marys Memorial Hospital, Seaforth Community Hospital, and Stratford General Hospital gathered virtually for their annual general meeting.

The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA) reporting they've returned to pre-pandemic levels in most areas of the organization, which includes emergency department visits and surgeries.

"We're now leveling up again to the numbers that we were at before," said a representative from HPHA. "You can see we are at over 60,000 visits across the organization in emergency departments last year."

Staffing shortages have forced a number of rolling emergency department closures at hospitals within HPHA in recent months.