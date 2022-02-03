Return to remote learning due to teacher absence taking a toll on Ottawa students

From Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board says 11 classes have been closed to in-person learning due to staff absences in nine of the board's 143 schools.

"This is getting tiring and it's too much at this point," said Grade 8 student Nico Hoey. His class at Broadview Avenue Public School Thursday was cancelled late Wednesday night.

"We got the notification from the school principal at 8:45 p.m. last night so very little notice," said his mom Karla Briones.

In an email to families, the school said it's experiencing a high rate of absenteeism and that it can't find enough supply teachers to cover all the classes. The school board said absenteeism could be related to a number of factors including a COVID-19 diagnosis or need to isolate.

"One of my friends is over so we're doing work together so that's nice but we don't have a teacher to instruct us when we don't know what something is and sometimes parents don't know what we're learning in class," said Hoey.

"It's harder for us to get the right knowledge we need and we're kind of just teaching ourselves at this point."

After two years of disruptions due to COVID-19, this is another example that is taking a toll, said Briones.

"He said that the quality of his education is going down the drain, those were his words," she said. "At this point I don't know what is more harmful, COVID or the mental health spiraling down that he can have sometimes because of all this going on."