Return to seasonal conditions ahead for Calgary

UPDATE: We find out what seasonal feels like in this five-day forecast ... very briefly.

Monday pops back to double-digits, but oh, just you wait until Tuesday. The cart's before the horse — Saturday evening once had five centimetres of snow projected to fall. That was days ago. Now, many models have zapped that event out. Same with the higher-edged chance of snow tomorrow.

We'll still work around our mild-mannered flurries for a couple more days, and we still may see a brief, heavier period of snowfall... but aside from a quick rip along the sidewalk, our temperatures and conditions still align with the shovel staying put.

Tuesday tries to invoke some westerly wind and rises in the wake of it, but then drops off with some much-needed showers. Let's hope the forecast sticks.

We've hit the stride where our temperatures are starting to become marginally better from wherever they were 24 hours prior. It feels nicer out, in the same way that everything following our previous Friday forecast (where we returned to 20 C briefly) felt cooler. That acclimatization is working in our favour, finally. The other nice component of this, is that wind speeds have dropped off, and stay at a mild-to-moderate clip (less than 30 km/h) as we push those highs above the freezing mark. Reducing the wind chill makes a big difference.

Still, we're a couple of days removed from the positives, and a few more days out from a return to seasonal.

The scattered flurry train will keep on rolling for us, as will this cloud layer.

Yesterday, a "lone wolf" among forecast models suggested we'd see a couple of centimetres of snow late this evening. Today, another forecast model backed that up, but only one more. So, if you were looking to see one last little actual burst of snow, you have a shot for it tonight. Otherwise, we're keeping it light, and keeping the snow shovel put away.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Tonight

Evening: mainly cloudy, scattered flurries, low -10 C

Friday

Partly cloudy, scattered flurries

Daytime high: -2 C

Evening: some cloud, low -11 C

Saturday

Mainly cloudy, ch. of scattered flurries

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: some cloud, low -4 C

Sunday

Mainly sunny, chance for p.m. drizzle

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Monday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: some cloud, low 0 C

Tuesday

Mainly cloudy, chance of showers

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Today's pic may seem familiar to our 6 o'clock viewers – this is Donna’s rescue dog, Mr. Pimms, ready to walk in a wind chill.

We love to see your pictures of weather, wildlife, and pets – submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over.