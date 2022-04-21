Return to sunshine with a big warm up on the way this weekend in London, Ont.
The clouds are breaking up and it is a return to sunshine through the rest of Thursday.
An elongated ridge of high pressure is building – this will lead to clear sky tonight, watch for fog overnight and early Friday morning.
A mix of sun and cloud is on the way for Earth day, great weather to get outside for some outdoor clean up.
Temperatures have been cold, and well below normal, by Friday afternoon the warmth starts to return, and we rebound back into the mid-teens.
A warm front, extending from a low-pressure system across the northern plains will track slowly northeast late Friday into Saturday. An area of light rain will develop out ahead of the front and will arrive as showers Friday night and linger through Saturday morning.
A big warm up is on the way this weekend. April showers will greet you first thing Saturday morning, by the afternoon we break back into a mix of sun and cloud with the high jumping close to 20 C.
We hold onto the sunshine Sunday, the high will soar into the mid-twenties.
In the span of a week, the region will have gone from winter, to spring to summer, southern Ontario weather at its finest.
