Return-to-work date unknown for Windsor-Essex medical health officer

The return date is unknown for the medical officer of health for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed requested a two-week leave on Wednesday, March 10 and it was immediately granted.

Now that the two weeks are up, WECHU CEO Theresa Marentette says Ahmed will be back, but she doesn’t know when.

“I don’t have a specific date, but he is expected back,” says Marentette.

Marentette says WECHU can get support from other public health units during his absence.