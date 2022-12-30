Returned items resold by Calgary auction businesses ramp up for busy stretch after holidays

As December winds down one of the busiest shopping seasons of the year, some Calgary auction houses say January brings a busy time for reselling returned or excess items online.

Many are already collecting inventory of unwanted Christmas items, such as trees, lights and decor.

"This is typical of returns of course people are going to buy it and not like it and take it back to the store right at the end of Christmas or just before. Then after that they will take back all the trees they didn't like and take those back to the shop as well," said Joe Hajas, owner of Reid's Auction Canada.

The further away from Boxing Day, he expects more stuff will pile up.

"January will be insane for returns," said Hajas.

There are a handful of auction business in Calgary that purchases returned items from big box stores or online retailers, to be sold again via online auction, often at a small fraction of the initial sticker price.

Wayne Ollive, owner of Ollive's Auction says he expects a new wave of inventory over January and February because of returns after Christmas and the holidays.

He adds the rise of online shopping and recent bumps in the economy has also encouraged an influx of customers.

"With inflation, interest rates and everything else they're able to purchase things here, lots of it is new or brand new," said Ollive.

LETS MAKE A DEAL

Buyers at Ollive's auction say it's a rush to make bids, and to score a deal.

"Every penny counts. If there's something you need it's a good place to take a look if you are not in a hurry for it and find that deal," said Tryone Laarz.

He's also noticed a pattern behind the availability of certain types of items.

"I've noticed some rotation through the way it happens. After Christmas the Christmas stuff starts to come in, after Halloween, the Halloween starts to come in," said Laarz.

Other buyers say they like finding items that may have otherwise been sent to the landfill or shipped a great distance.