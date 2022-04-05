Returning to the office amid the pandemic

Many have started to or are already in the process of returning to the workplace for the first time in over 700 days due to the pandemic.

Experts say reconnecting socially may prove difficult for some, with one psychotherapist suggesting the change in routine may make some people tired and irritable.

"There are a lot of concerns and we have different folks feeling different ways. And if everyone could be very patient and kind with our workers that would be wonderful," said Tara Maszczakiewicz, of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union

In Timmins, psychotherapist Jeff Baldock said during the transition, giving yourself some extra self-care would be helpful.

Baldock said things like getting eight hours sleep, drinking water, and eating well can help.

"The brain doesn’t like change, we don’t like change very much. Yet, it’s very important for our brain development and for us to be continually be adjusting to the ups and downs of life. And what we’ve gone through will ultimately make us more resilient," he said.

Maszczakiewicz said while some of her co-workers are excited to be returning to the workplace, others are dealing with serious family issues, like trying to secure care for their children or elders.

"Some of the employers are being very flexible and understanding, and some are being very 'letter of the law' and 'you need to be in at work,'" she said.

"The other issue that’s surfaced this week is about equipment. If you are working from home two days and you’re in the office three days, you need double the equipment."

Baldock also reminds people to be more forgiving at the office.

"In a way, we may have become cognitively out of shape, cognitively, mentally. By being able to work hard but not having to go through some of the interactions that require us to think how we’re going to approach something," he said.

He said people collaborating in person again and working toward common goals will ultimately be in the best interest of our collective mental health.