Returning travellers must wear masks for two weeks despite new rules

Even though Ontario's mask mandate has lifted in most public settings, families who were abroad for March Break will need to continue masking up for two weeks.

Among them are the Cagiannos, a family of five who has returned to Ottawa from a week in California.

"I hate wearing masks a lot," said Lily Cagiannos, a Grade 5 student. "They just bother me."

Older brother Evan, however, is rolling with the punches.

"I’m used to wearing my mask, so I think it will be fine," he said.

On Monday, many schools in Ottawa sent out a reminder to parents: if a child travelled outside the country during March Break, including the to the U.S., they must wear a mask for 14 days as per federal regulations.

That’s not just in schools, either.

"We knew it existed for the kids going back to school," said Caroline Boehme who was returning from Bahamas. "I wasn’t sure it existed for the rest of the travellers like us for work."

Health Canada rules dictate that for 14 days following entry into the country, fully vaccinated travellers and any unvaccinated children under the age of 12 who travelled must wear a mask in all public settings.

For some of the Cagiannos clan, those 14 days can’t come soon enough.

"I don’t mind wearing a mask, but I’m excited that I get to take my mask off soon," said Grace Cagiannos.

According to dad Illias Cagiannos, the family doesn’t plan on getting rid of their stock just yet.

"In the car I have masks," he said. "Depending on the scenario I’ll put one on."