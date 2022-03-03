Reunited, Sask. mother relishing missing daughter’s safe return

Once her daughter was safely returned home after being missing for nearly five months, the presents under Mariecar Jackson’s Christmas tree were finally opened.

“She called it Christmas in February, she opened all her gifts and then she was so happy,” said Jackson, speaking about her daughter.

Last week, Jackson received news she had been anxiously waiting for. Her missing daughter had finally been found.

“I got that phone call. My hands were a little bit shaky,” said Jackson. “I didn’t know what to do.”

RCMP located the seven-year-old in Vernon, B.C., some 1,300 kilometers away from home. She had been missing since November, after visiting her father. It’s believed he kept his daughter in order to prevent her from being vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I was so happy and I could not believe that it was happening,” said Jackson. “I was going to pick up my daughter and I will be able to hug her for the first time.”

Now the mother and daughter have a lot of catching up to do.

“When we got home, we played scrabble, we built Lego and then we ordered pizza and we did a lot of singing and karaoke,” Jackson said. “So it was a very fun day for both of us.”

Having her daughter back has given Mariecar a new beginning.

“I feel like I have a reason to smile again,” said Jackson. “In the morning. I feel like I have a reason to live one more time, because when she's gone I almost forget how to be a mom.”

The girl’s father Michael Gordon Jackson appeared in provincial court by telephone.

He now has a lawyer to represent him instead of using legal aid. His bail has not yet been discussed in court, but a no contact order was put in place, meaning he is not allowed to reach out to Mariecar Jackson and their daughter while he is in custody.

His next court appearance is set for Monday.